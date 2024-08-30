Advertisement
Big statement of Foreign Minister Jaishankar on talks with Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Badhir News: Foreign Minister Jaishankar has given a big statement regarding talks with Pakistan. He has said that the era of uninterrupted talks with Pakistan is over. The Foreign Minister said that every action has consequences. Regarding Jammu and Kashmir, Jaishankar said that 370 has been abolished here. So now the issue is what kind of relationship we can consider with Pakistan. However, the Foreign Minister made it clear that India is not inactive.

