Big update on seat sharing between BJP and Chirag Paswan

Sonam|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
A big update has come out on seat sharing in Bihar NDA. According to reports received from sources, it has been agreed to give 5 seats to Chirag Paswan in NDA. There is talk of giving only one seat to Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Paras.

