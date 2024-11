videoDetails

DNA: IIT Kanpur Develops ‘Invisible’ Shield for Indian Army!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 27, 2024, 11:38 PM IST

DNA: IIT Kanpur’s innovation has led to the creation of a meta-material cloak that makes Indian soldiers undetectable to enemy radars. Learn how this tech will give a strategic advantage to India’s defense forces.