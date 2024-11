videoDetails

DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 27, 2024, 11:42 PM IST

Violent clashes in Pakistan have raised questions about the whereabouts of Bushra Bibi, the central figure in recent protests. Six lives were lost during the unrest, but the mystery deepens as Bushra Bibi remains missing.