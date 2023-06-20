NewsVideos
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Social Media Influencer Puneet Superstar Evicted In Less Than 24 hours! Here's Why

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Social media influencer Puneet Kumar, popularly known as Puneet Superstar, entered the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house after a lot of grilling. He has now been collectively evicted by other contestants, owing to his antics.

