Bigg Boss OTT2: Aaliya Siddiqui Receives Criticism From Salman Khan For Discussing Her Marital Problems

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
The first show of 'Weekend Ka Vaar' In Bigg Boss OTT 2 was here and it was completely lit. Host Salman Khan decided to take on several contestants for their acts in the past week and showed them a mirror. He also scolded Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui for talking about her marital life in an attempt to bring this to camera.

