NewsVideos
videoDetails

Biggest revelation on Shaista Parveen

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
The biggest disclosure has been made on Atiq's wife and Lady Don Shaista Parveen. Video evidence has been found related to Shaista Parveen in which she is sitting with the shooters.

All Videos

Sambit Patra makes huge remark over Surat Court's decision on Rahul Gandhi in 2019 Defamation Case
10:0
Sambit Patra makes huge remark over Surat Court's decision on Rahul Gandhi in 2019 Defamation Case
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje makes huge allegation on Imran Pratapgarhi over Atiq Ahmed
10:22
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje makes huge allegation on Imran Pratapgarhi over Atiq Ahmed
Atiq-Ashraf Murder: SIT team visits Prayagraj's Colvin Hospital
7:13
Atiq-Ashraf Murder: SIT team visits Prayagraj's Colvin Hospital
Filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passes away at 85 | Zee News English
Filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passes away at 85 | Zee News English
Atique Ahmed's big planning before death
2:54
Atique Ahmed's big planning before death

Trending Videos

10:0
Sambit Patra makes huge remark over Surat Court's decision on Rahul Gandhi in 2019 Defamation Case
10:22
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje makes huge allegation on Imran Pratapgarhi over Atiq Ahmed
7:13
Atiq-Ashraf Murder: SIT team visits Prayagraj's Colvin Hospital
Filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passes away at 85 | Zee News English
2:54
Atique Ahmed's big planning before death
Shaista Parveen,shaista parveen arrest news,shaista parveen news,shaista parveen latest news,shaista parveen breaking news live,shaista parveen surrender,shaista parveen arrest breaking news,shaista parveen bsp,shaista parveen news today,shaista parveen breaking news,shaista parveen location,shaista parveen news live,shaista parveen big news,atiq ahmad shaista parveen,ateeq ahmed wife shaista parveen,shaista parveen breaking,shaista parveen live,