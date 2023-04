videoDetails

Bihar: Amit Shah's big statement from Nawada

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Amit Shah Bihar Visit: Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a public meeting in Nawada, said that violence has spread in Sasaram, so I could not go. I will go to Sasaram soon. In the greed of power, Nitish sat on Lalu's lap.