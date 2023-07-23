trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639342
Bihar Breaking: Big news from Bihar's Nalanda, child fell into borewell while playing

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
Bihar Breaking: Big news is coming from Nalanda in Bihar, tell that a three-year-old child fell into a borewell while playing in Nalanda, after which efforts are on to rescue the child. At the same time, oxygen has been arranged for the child. Another pit is being dug next to the pit with JCB machine
"I am going to Manipur..." DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Heads To Manipur Despite Denial To Visit's Request
Delhi News: Congress 'vow of silence' at Delhi's Jantar Mantar regarding Manipur Viral Video case
play icon2:12
Delhi News: Congress 'vow of silence' at Delhi's Jantar Mantar regarding Manipur Viral Video case
play icon2:37
"In Solar Energy, We Had Developed Seven Times From 2019 Till Date" Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Manipur Incident: Protest Organised By UNAU Students Forum In Delhi's Jantar Mantar Over Viral Video
play icon1:42
Manipur Incident: Protest Organised By UNAU Students Forum In Delhi's Jantar Mantar Over Viral Video
Flash Floods In Gujarat's Junagadh Sweep Away Cars, Animals, And Handcarts; IMD Issues Red Alert
play icon3:33
Flash Floods In Gujarat's Junagadh Sweep Away Cars, Animals, And Handcarts; IMD Issues Red Alert
