Bihar Breaking: Huge ruckus in Begusarai, two communities clashed

|Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Bihar Breaking: There was a huge uproar during idol immersion in Begusarai. Let us tell you that last evening people going for idol immersion were pelted with stones, after which people of two communities came face to face.
January 22nd, 2024 Date Is Set For Installation Of The Lord Ram Idol In The Ram Temple In Ayodhya
play icon3:58
January 22nd, 2024 Date Is Set For Installation Of The Lord Ram Idol In The Ram Temple In Ayodhya
play icon3:13
"Hamas Hiding Behind Palestinian Civilians," Said Biden At Joint Press Conference With Australian PM Albanese
Ram Mandir Breaking: Installation of Ramlala statue in Ram mandir
play icon5:35
Ram Mandir Breaking: Installation of Ramlala statue in Ram mandir
MP Sanjay Raut attack on PM Modi about Ram Mandir
play icon5:39
MP Sanjay Raut attack on PM Modi about Ram Mandir
Kolkata Raid News: ED raids at 8 places in Kolkata, raid regarding ration distribution scam
play icon2:17
Kolkata Raid News: ED raids at 8 places in Kolkata, raid regarding ration distribution scam

