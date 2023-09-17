trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663430
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar Breaking: In Bihar, RPF beat Kanwadiya with sticks, there was fierce fighting between both the parties.

|Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 09:08 AM IST
Bihar Breaking: RPF has been accused of beating Kanwadiya with sticks at Sultanpur station in Bhagalpur, after which there was a fierce fight between the two parties. The allegations are that three soldiers dragged him and beat him severely. RPF alleges that the youth was drunk and had earlier misbehaved with the RPF soldiers
Follow Us

All Videos

TOP 100: Anantnag Encounter biggest update. Baramulla Encounter. Rocket Launcher
play icon9:40
TOP 100: Anantnag Encounter biggest update. Baramulla Encounter. Rocket Launcher
Nipah Virus: India Procures 20 More Antibody Doses From Australia To Battle Deadly Virus
play icon2:2
Nipah Virus: India Procures 20 More Antibody Doses From Australia To Battle Deadly Virus
17 Bollywood Stars Are On ED's Radar For Attending ₹200 Crore Dubai Wedding
play icon2:1
17 Bollywood Stars Are On ED's Radar For Attending ₹200 Crore Dubai Wedding
Taal Thok Ke: I.N.D.I.A. 'Confused' on Sanatan?
play icon49:31
Taal Thok Ke: I.N.D.I.A. 'Confused' on Sanatan?
play icon1:38
"A Big Day" Rishi Sunak After Tata Steel and UK Sign 1.25 Billion Pound Deal

Trending Videos

TOP 100: Anantnag Encounter biggest update. Baramulla Encounter. Rocket Launcher
play icon9:40
TOP 100: Anantnag Encounter biggest update. Baramulla Encounter. Rocket Launcher
Nipah Virus: India Procures 20 More Antibody Doses From Australia To Battle Deadly Virus
play icon2:2
Nipah Virus: India Procures 20 More Antibody Doses From Australia To Battle Deadly Virus
17 Bollywood Stars Are On ED's Radar For Attending ₹200 Crore Dubai Wedding
play icon2:1
17 Bollywood Stars Are On ED's Radar For Attending ₹200 Crore Dubai Wedding
Taal Thok Ke: I.N.D.I.A. 'Confused' on Sanatan?
play icon49:31
Taal Thok Ke: I.N.D.I.A. 'Confused' on Sanatan?
play icon1:38
"A Big Day" Rishi Sunak After Tata Steel and UK Sign 1.25 Billion Pound Deal
Bihar,Bhagalpur,Bihar,kavaddiya beaten by rpf,RPF jawan,bihar breaking news,Bhagalpur News,bhagalpur latest news,Bihar news,Bihar latest news,भागलपुर न्यूज़,भागलपुर लेटेस्ट न्यूज़,बिहार न्यूज़,बिहार लेटेस्ट न्यूज़,Hindi News,news in hindi,Bihar news,Bihar Hindi News,Bihar crime news,rpf kavadiya marpeet,Marpeet news,bihar ki hindi news,