trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670586
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar Breaking: Lalu Prasad Yadav's appearance in Land for job case, will be presented in Rouse Avenue Court today

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Bihar Breaking: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav will appear in Rouse Avenue Court today in the Land for job case. A total of 17 people will appear in the court in this case. Lalu Yadav has reached Delhi for the hearing, Lalu said that the hearing keeps happening, we are not afraid of anyone.
Follow Us

All Videos

Watch top 100 news of the day in nonstop manner
play icon11:43
Watch top 100 news of the day in nonstop manner
Justin Trudeau makes huge statement over India's action on Nijjar Case
play icon0:43
Justin Trudeau makes huge statement over India's action on Nijjar Case
Indian Army's big prepartion put China in tension!
play icon5:20
Indian Army's big prepartion put China in tension!
World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir praises Yuvraj Singh
play icon22:11
World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir praises Yuvraj Singh
Asian Games 2023: Historic! Annu Rani Becomes 1st Indian Woman To Win Gold In Javelin
play icon2:1
Asian Games 2023: Historic! Annu Rani Becomes 1st Indian Woman To Win Gold In Javelin

Trending Videos

Watch top 100 news of the day in nonstop manner
play icon11:43
Watch top 100 news of the day in nonstop manner
Justin Trudeau makes huge statement over India's action on Nijjar Case
play icon0:43
Justin Trudeau makes huge statement over India's action on Nijjar Case
Indian Army's big prepartion put China in tension!
play icon5:20
Indian Army's big prepartion put China in tension!
World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir praises Yuvraj Singh
play icon22:11
World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir praises Yuvraj Singh
Asian Games 2023: Historic! Annu Rani Becomes 1st Indian Woman To Win Gold In Javelin
play icon2:1
Asian Games 2023: Historic! Annu Rani Becomes 1st Indian Woman To Win Gold In Javelin
breaking,Bihar news,Lalu Yadav,land for job,Breaking News,Railway scam,indian raiway minister,Land for job scam,Lalu Prasad Yadav,Tejashwi Yadav,Bihar news,what is land for job scam,Ravri devi,Tejaswi Yadav,Land for job scam,land for job scam case,land for job case,land for jobs case,land for job scam in bihar,bihar land for job scam,land for job case scam,bihar land for job scam case,Land for jobs scam,land for job tejashwi news,land for job case scam in bihar,land for job scam kya hai,land for job scam in bihar kya hai,land for jobs scam case,land for job scam rjd,land for job case update,what is land for job scam case,land for job scam case in hindi,