Bihar Breaking: Tejashwi Yadav's big allegation on Nitish Kumar

|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
Bihar Breaking: Former Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav has made a big allegation against CM Nitish Kumar. He said that Nitish Kumar wants to dissolve the assembly. This entire deal has been done under the alliance with NDA.

