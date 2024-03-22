Advertisement
Bihar Bridge Collapse Tragedy: One Fatality Confirmed, Multiple Trapped In Supaul

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Tragedy struck Bihar's Supaul on Friday morning, claiming the life of at least one person and leaving nine others injured, following the collapse of an under-construction bridge. The incident occurred at Maricha, between Bheja and Bakaur, when a slab of the bridge being built over the Kosi River collapsed. Rescue efforts were swiftly initiated to assist those affected by the disaster.

