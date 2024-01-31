trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715915
Bihar Budget Session to begin from 12th February

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Bihar Budget Session 2024: Where on one hand, on 10th February, NDA government will present the motion of trust vote in Legislative Assembly. Budget Session in Bihar will begin from 12th February.

Know how Mercury's zodiac sign changes will affect each zodiac sign
Know how Mercury's zodiac sign changes will affect each zodiac sign
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Delhi-NCR witnesses Dense fog
Delhi-NCR witnesses Dense fog
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
DNA: Imran Khan Sentenced: 'Case fixing' against Imran in Pakistan!
DNA: Imran Khan Sentenced: 'Case fixing' against Imran in Pakistan!

