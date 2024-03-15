NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Today Bihar Cabinet will be expanded

|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Big news related to Bihar politics is coming. Bihar cabinet can be expanded today. In this connection, CM Nitish has also called a cabinet meeting at 4 pm today. The list of ministers to be formed today can go to Raj Bhavan. Cabinet expansion is being considered an important combination before the Lok Sabha elections. NDA may be seen trying to solve many equations.

