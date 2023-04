videoDetails

Bihar Chief Secretary Aamir Suhani comments on Anand Mohan's release

| Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 01:57 PM IST

Anand Mohan was released this morning at 4:30 am in the Krishnaiah murder case. The statement of Bihar Chief Secretary Aamir Suhani has come to the fore regarding this. He said that, 'release is decided on the basis of conduct'.