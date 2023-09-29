trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668477
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar offers ‘chadar’ at Khanquah Mujibiya Dargah in Patna

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Khanquah Mujibiya Dargah in Patna on September 28. He visited the Dargah on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi and offered 'chadar' at the Dargah.
