Bihar Darbhanga Clash Update: Heavy stone pelting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Big news from Darbhanga, Bihar. Clash between two communities. Stone pelting on Ram Vivah tableau. 3 people injured in stone pelting. Tension in the area after stone pelting. Heavy police force deployed on the spot. This tableau of Ram Vivah is being taken out for the last 30 years but this time there has been an incident of stone pelting along with the dispute. And the people who have pelted stones are being searched through CCTV footage.

