Bihar Firing: Mutual Rivalry Leads In Firing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
Bihar Firing: Firing took place in Lakhisarai, Bihar. This morning a family was shot at due to personal rivalry. After which 3 people have died, while 3 people have been seriously injured.
