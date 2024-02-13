trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720742
Bihar Floor Test Update: CM Nitish Kumar Proves Majority

Sonam|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 02:12 AM IST
Bihar Floor Test Update: Nitish government passed the floor test in Bihar Assembly today. The opposition had staged a walkout even before the voting. Voting was conducted on the demand of the ruling party, in which 129 votes were cast in support of the confidence motion while not a single vote was cast against it.

