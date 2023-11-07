trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685385
Bihar government released poverty survey

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
Bihar government released poverty survey. 94 lakh families with income less than Rs. 6 thousand. 34 percent poor population in Bihar. One fourth families in general category are poor
