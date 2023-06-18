NewsVideos
BIHAR HEATWAVE BREAKING: 35 people died due to heat wave in Patna

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
BIHAR HEATWAVES BREAKING: Heatwave continues to wreak havoc in UP and Bihar, 35 people died due to heatwave in Patna, while 105 patients suffering from heatwave are admitted in PMCH, a major hospital in Patna.

