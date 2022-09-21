Bihar: JD(U) MLC Dinesh Singh questioned for 3 hours by IT Dept at Patna airport

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

Janata Dal (United) MLC Dinesh Singh was questioned at the Patna Airport on September 20 by the Income Tax department. He was on his way from Delhi and was detained at the Patna airport. He came out of the airport after about 3 hours of being questioned by Income Tax Department. Income tax team was also spotted carrying a sealed suitcase as they left the airport premises. JDU MLC Dinesh Singh said, “They (The income tax team) asked whatever they wanted to, after which I left. They did not find anything, any money, as there was nothing to be found.”