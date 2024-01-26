trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714394
Bihar LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha Interacts with CM Nitish Kumar at Raj Bhavan Event

|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Bihar Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha engages in a discussion with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at an official event in Raj Bhavan, Patna. Notably, as of now, no leader from RJD has arrived at the event.

