Bihar news: Manoj Kumar Jha's poem on Thakurs creates political turmoil, huge ruckus in Lalu's family

|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
Bihar Breaking: Controversy has increased in RJD on Thakur controversy, RJD leader Anand Mohan Singh cornered Manoj Kumar Jha and said that if I was in the House, I would have pulled him and thrown him towards the Chairman. Anand Mohan's son Chetan Anand said in a post on Facebook that I oppose the views of Manoj Jha, why does he not recite poetry on Brahmins, and also said that he should apologize in this matter.
