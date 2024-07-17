videoDetails

Bihar Police solves Jitan Sahani's Death Mystery

| Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 02:38 PM IST

Jitan Sahani Murder Case CCTV Footage: Bihar Police has solved the murder mystery of VIP Chief Mukesh Sahni's father. Police has arrested 4 people. Police has solved the entire murder mystery with the help of CCTV video. In the CCTV video, 4 people were seen entering Jeetan Sahni's house between 10:30 pm and 11 pm on July 15. After some time, the four accused were clearly seen coming out of the house in CCTV. Out of the four arrested, 2 had borrowed money on interest and mortgaged the bike. While the remaining 2 people had a dispute with Jeetan Sahni 2 days ago.