trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714699
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar not to resign today

Sonam|Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 08:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Nitish Kumar will not go to Raj Bhavan today and will not meet the Governor. Which means Nitish Kumar will not resign today.

All Videos

Land For Job Scam: Delhi Court Summons Lalu Yadav's Family
Play Icon2:21
Land For Job Scam: Delhi Court Summons Lalu Yadav's Family
Bihar Political Crisis: Amit Shah to arrive in Bihar tomorrow
Play Icon2:21
Bihar Political Crisis: Amit Shah to arrive in Bihar tomorrow
Chirag Paswan came to meet Amit Shah
Play Icon3:27
Chirag Paswan came to meet Amit Shah
Nitish Kumar may get a letter of support today!
Play Icon4:27
Nitish Kumar may get a letter of support today!
25 crore offer to AAP MLAs - Kejriwal's big claim
Play Icon2:28
25 crore offer to AAP MLAs - Kejriwal's big claim

Trending Videos

Land For Job Scam: Delhi Court Summons Lalu Yadav's Family
play icon2:21
Land For Job Scam: Delhi Court Summons Lalu Yadav's Family
Bihar Political Crisis: Amit Shah to arrive in Bihar tomorrow
play icon2:21
Bihar Political Crisis: Amit Shah to arrive in Bihar tomorrow
Chirag Paswan came to meet Amit Shah
play icon3:27
Chirag Paswan came to meet Amit Shah
Nitish Kumar may get a letter of support today!
play icon4:27
Nitish Kumar may get a letter of support today!
25 crore offer to AAP MLAs - Kejriwal's big claim
play icon2:28
25 crore offer to AAP MLAs - Kejriwal's big claim