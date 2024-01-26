trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714420
Bihar Political Crisis: 'Nitish Kumar won't join NDA' says Akhilesh Yadav

Sonam|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Bihar Political Crisis Update: Akhilesh has given a big statement on Nitish Kumar. Akhilesh said Nitish ji will not join NDA. Big news quoting top sources of Dayu. Nitish Kumar will submit his resignation to the Governor on 28th afternoon. Nitish Kumar will take oath as Chief Minister for the eighth time. What is the meaning of Akhilesh Yadav's statement amid Nitish crisis?

Will Lalu Prasad Yadav be able to form RJD government?
Play Icon1:15
Will Lalu Prasad Yadav be able to form RJD government?
Beating Retreat Ceremony Enchants at Attari-Wagah Border, Amritsar On Republic Day 2024
Play Icon1:21
Beating Retreat Ceremony Enchants at Attari-Wagah Border, Amritsar On Republic Day 2024
Bihar LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha Interacts with CM Nitish Kumar at Raj Bhavan Event
Play Icon0:41
Bihar LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha Interacts with CM Nitish Kumar at Raj Bhavan Event
Bihar Governor and CM Nitish Kumar Attend 'At Home' Reception in Raj Bhavan, Patna
Play Icon0:31
Bihar Governor and CM Nitish Kumar Attend 'At Home' Reception in Raj Bhavan, Patna
Sushil Modi has made a huge statement over Nitish Kumar's decision
Play Icon12:16
Sushil Modi has made a huge statement over Nitish Kumar's decision

