Bihar Politics: Cops visit Tejashwi Yadav's residence ahead of Floor Test

|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 09:12 AM IST
Bihar Floor Test Update: The floor test of the NDA government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in Bihar is to be held today. Political temperatures are high regarding this. Claims of 'game' being played are being made by both the ruling party and the opposition. There is sleepless nights before the majority test in the Assembly, because 4 JDU MLAs are said to be missing.

