Bihar Seat Sharing Forumula: Agreement on seat sharing between JDU and BJP in Bihar

|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
Bihar Seat Sharing Forumula: Big news is coming regarding seat sharing of NDA in Bihar. Let us tell you that an agreement has been reached on seat sharing between JDU and BJP. On one hand, JDU will contest elections on 16 seats in Bihar. Nitish will announce this after his foreign tour.

