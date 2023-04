videoDetails

Bihar Violence: Bihar Police arrests 77 people so far

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

Violence broke out in Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district of Bihar and Sasaram in Rohtas district on Ram Navami. Bihar Police has so far arrested 77 people in connection with the communal violence in Biharsharif of Nalanda district.