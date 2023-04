videoDetails

Bihar violence: Neha Singh Rathore's taunt on Ram Navami violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, there were riots in many areas of Bihar on the procession being taken out. On which now folk singer Neha Singh Rathore has released 'Ka Ba' Part-2 in Bihar. After this JDU-RJD leaders have gone to Tilmila.