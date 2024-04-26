Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bikaner Paan Seller's Rs 2 Crore Gold Display Leaves Internet Shocked, Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Check Out the Trending Video: As he sells paan in Bikaner, this man draws notice because he has been decked out in gold worth Rs 2 crore. He is seen with approximately two kg worth solid gold necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. He continues selling paan to customers from his stall despite his extravagant outfit. The shop is always packed with visitors because of his odd physical appearance. Video Source: Instagram

All Videos

Bengaluru Viral Video: Monkeys Enter House In Search Of Water Amid Water Crisis
Play Icon00:41
Bengaluru Viral Video: Monkeys Enter House In Search Of Water Amid Water Crisis
Aditi Rao Hydari's Stylish Airport Look Goes Viral
Play Icon00:37
Aditi Rao Hydari's Stylish Airport Look Goes Viral
BJP Supporter dead body recovered in Bengal
Play Icon02:14
BJP Supporter dead body recovered in Bengal
92 Year old voter casts vote
Play Icon03:41
92 Year old voter casts vote
Will Dhananjay Singh get bail in Kidnapping Case
Play Icon01:00
Will Dhananjay Singh get bail in Kidnapping Case

Trending Videos

Bengaluru Viral Video: Monkeys Enter House In Search Of Water Amid Water Crisis
play icon0:41
Bengaluru Viral Video: Monkeys Enter House In Search Of Water Amid Water Crisis
Aditi Rao Hydari's Stylish Airport Look Goes Viral
play icon0:37
Aditi Rao Hydari's Stylish Airport Look Goes Viral
BJP Supporter dead body recovered in Bengal
play icon2:14
BJP Supporter dead body recovered in Bengal
92 Year old voter casts vote
play icon3:41
92 Year old voter casts vote
Will Dhananjay Singh get bail in Kidnapping Case
play icon1:0
Will Dhananjay Singh get bail in Kidnapping Case