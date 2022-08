Bikers dragged for 1.5 km by car on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway

Two bikers were left seriously injured after being hit and dragged by a car on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway on August 27. The bikers were dragged for around 1.5 kilometres. The car driver left the vehicle on spot and fled away. "We've registered a case and are investigating it. The bikers are undergoing treatment," said Preet Pal, ACP Gurugram.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

Two bikers were left seriously injured after being hit and dragged by a car on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway on August 27. The bikers were dragged for around 1.5 kilometres. The car driver left the vehicle on spot and fled away. "We've registered a case and are investigating it. The bikers are undergoing treatment," said Preet Pal, ACP Gurugram.