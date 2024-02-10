trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719968
Bilawal Bhutto's party PPP ahead by 53 seats

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 08:16 AM IST
Counting of votes is almost complete in Pakistan. As per latest reports, results for 244 seats is almost out in which Nawaz Sharif's PML-N has emerged as the largest party. Whereas Bilawal Bhutto's party PPP is second. The independent candidates including Imran's supporters have won. Their count has now reached hundred.

