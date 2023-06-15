NewsVideos
videoDetails

Biparjoy Cyclone Update News: High alert in Rajasthan-Arunachal after Gujarat

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
Biparjoy Latest Update News: High alert has been issued for heavy rains in Gujarat for 2 days. After which now an alert has been issued in Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh as well. Zee Media is continuously covering Biparjoy storm from ground zero.

All Videos

Speed ​​of 150 KM.. More than 1 lakh people homeless... Preparations to fight the storm completed?
play icon6:3
Speed ​​of 150 KM.. More than 1 lakh people homeless... Preparations to fight the storm completed?
Watch Video: TMC workers used crude bombs in Birbhum? video went viral
play icon2:38
Watch Video: TMC workers used crude bombs in Birbhum? video went viral
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan Residents brace up before Landfall | Ground Report | Gujarat | Cyclone | Landfall
play icon2:29
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan Residents brace up before Landfall | Ground Report | Gujarat | Cyclone | Landfall
This Is How New Zealand Dipped Into Recession | Economy | GDP | Zee News English | Business
play icon2:19
This Is How New Zealand Dipped Into Recession | Economy | GDP | Zee News English | Business
Gujarat- Red alert issued in Saurashtra and Kutch, expert made big prediction...
play icon6:51
Gujarat- Red alert issued in Saurashtra and Kutch, expert made big prediction...

Trending Videos

Speed ​​of 150 KM.. More than 1 lakh people homeless... Preparations to fight the storm completed?
play icon6:3
Speed ​​of 150 KM.. More than 1 lakh people homeless... Preparations to fight the storm completed?
Watch Video: TMC workers used crude bombs in Birbhum? video went viral
play icon2:38
Watch Video: TMC workers used crude bombs in Birbhum? video went viral
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan Residents brace up before Landfall | Ground Report | Gujarat | Cyclone | Landfall
play icon2:29
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan Residents brace up before Landfall | Ground Report | Gujarat | Cyclone | Landfall
This Is How New Zealand Dipped Into Recession | Economy | GDP | Zee News English | Business
play icon2:19
This Is How New Zealand Dipped Into Recession | Economy | GDP | Zee News English | Business
Gujarat- Red alert issued in Saurashtra and Kutch, expert made big prediction...
play icon6:51
Gujarat- Red alert issued in Saurashtra and Kutch, expert made big prediction...
Cyclone Biparjoy,cyclone biporjoy gujarat news,cyclone biporjoy gujarati news,cyclone biporjoy news india,cyclone biporjoy latest news today,cyclone biporjoy danger zones,danger zones,danger zones of biporjoy,Biporjoy,biporjoy cyclone latest news,biporjoy vavajodu live location,biporjoy vavajodu live news,biporjoy hotspots,hotspots of biporjoy,IMD,imd alert,Weather Update,heavy rain,Breaking News,Gujarat cyclone,Mumbai cyclone,Mumbai,Zee News,Latest News,