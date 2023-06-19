NewsVideos
'Student' killed 20 minutes away from Parliament, 'criminals' in the capital are high!

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
A student named Nikhil has been murdered outside Delhi's Aryabhatta College. On last Sunday, two people together carried out this incident. Nikhil's victim's family says that the police is not taking any action on it. Nikhil's mother said, there are children of policemen among the accused.  

