Bittu Bajrangi: The mastermind of Nuh Violence!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Nuh Violence Bittu Bajrangi Arrest: The Nuh police on Tuesday arrested Bittu Bajrangi, the head of Gau Raksha Bajrang Bal, in connection with inciting violence in Haryana's Nuh. Bajrangi was arrested from his house in Parvatiya Colony, Faridabad. Bittu has been arrested by the Crime Investigation Agency of Tawdu police station in Nuh district.

