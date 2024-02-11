trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720252
BJD MP Ramesh Majhi injured in accident in Odisha

Feb 11, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
There has been a road accident in Nabarangpur, Odisha in which BJD MP Ramesh Majhi has been injured. A video of the accident has surfaced. MP Ramesh Manjhi has suffered minor injuries in a road accident.

