Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP attacks Congress for 'sexist' remarks on Hema Maini

Sonam|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 01:46 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Randeep Surjewala's Remark Against Hema Malini: After Congress leader Supriya Shrinet's comment on Kangana Ranaut, now Congress MP Randeep Surjewala has commented on Hema Malini. Now there is an uproar over Surjewala's statement.

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: What did Zafar Islam say on Sanjay Nirupam?
Play Icon18:18
Lok Sabha Election 2024: What did Zafar Islam say on Sanjay Nirupam?
Gourav Vallabh quits Congress
Play Icon39:11
Gourav Vallabh quits Congress
GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Punjab Kings win by 3 wickets
Play Icon33:36
GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Punjab Kings win by 3 wickets
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
Play Icon09:01
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools
Play Icon13:56
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: What did Zafar Islam say on Sanjay Nirupam?
play icon18:18
Lok Sabha Election 2024: What did Zafar Islam say on Sanjay Nirupam?
Gourav Vallabh quits Congress
play icon39:11
Gourav Vallabh quits Congress
GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Punjab Kings win by 3 wickets
play icon33:36
GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Punjab Kings win by 3 wickets
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
play icon9:1
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools
play icon13:56
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools