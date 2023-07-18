trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637196
BJP benefits from 80-20 politics! There is no objection to chanting Jai Shri Ram

|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Today 26 opposition parties together have named their new alliance as INDIA.. The alliance formed by Congress and other parties in 2004 was named UPA.. There is an old saying that what is there in a name…but in politics The name battle is very important... It is being said that the opposition parties have also changed the name of their alliance, so there must be some reasons for this.
Commonwealth Games 2026: Here's Why Australia's Victoria Pulled Out Of Hosting The Games
Commonwealth Games 2026: Here's Why Australia's Victoria Pulled Out Of Hosting The Games
Baat Pate Ki: Bad condition due to rain in hilly areas..people's lives at risk
Baat Pate Ki: Bad condition due to rain in hilly areas..people's lives at risk
Deshhit: 38 VS 26...Who will prevail over whom?
Deshhit: 38 VS 26...Who will prevail over whom?
Baat Pate Ki: In front of Modi's arrogant India...how strong is the INDIA of the opposition
Baat Pate Ki: In front of Modi's arrogant India...how strong is the INDIA of the opposition
Eyewitness Speak About The Horrifying Flash Floods In Himachal Pradesh
Eyewitness Speak About The Horrifying Flash Floods In Himachal Pradesh
