videoDetails

Protest against Reasi terror attack in Jaipur

| Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 02:28 PM IST

There is anger in every city over the terror attack on the bus in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. People have protested in Jaipur. The 4 people killed in the attack on the bus in Reasi were from Chaumun, a city near Jaipur. As soon as their bodies reached Jaipur, people's anger flared up.