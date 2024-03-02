trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726881
BJP Candidate First List Released Update: Where did BJP give ticket to Bansuri Swaraj in Delhi

|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 08:46 PM IST
Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 BJP News: Now 195 names have been announced in the first list of BJP for the Lok Sabha elections. BJP has given ticket to Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi seat. Whereas the ticket of MP Meenakshi Lekhi has been cut. In the first list, BJP has given tickets to Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again contest elections from Varanasi. In the first list, 28 women and 47 youth have been given tickets. 51 seats of UP have been announced in this list.

