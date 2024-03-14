NewsVideos
BJP Candidate Second List: Why did BJP cancel 6 out of 7 tickets in Delhi

|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
BJP has announced the second list for the Lok Sabha elections. In the first list, 5 Lok Sabha candidates from Delhi were announced, now in the second list, candidates for the remaining two seats of Delhi have also been announced. This time BJP has fielded Harsh Malhotra in place of Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi. Yogendra Chandauliya has been fielded from North-West Delhi in place of Hansraj Hans.

