BJP fields its eighth candidate over UP Rajya Sabha Election

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
The commotion regarding the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh has now intensified. BJP has shaken the entire political equation by fielding Sanjay Seth as the eighth candidate in UP. Actually, the election process is going on for 10 Rajya Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh. On the basis of numbers, BJP can comfortably win its candidates on seven seats and Samajwadi Party on two seats. At the same time, the matter seems to be stuck on the strength of numbers regarding one seat.

