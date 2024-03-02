trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726888
BJP First List for Loksabha Elections: Is giving tickets to women in Lok Sabha a masterstroke of BJP?

|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 09:22 PM IST
Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 BJP News: Now 195 names have been announced in the first list of BJP for the Lok Sabha elections. Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 BJP News: Now 195 names have been announced in the first list of BJP for the Lok Sabha elections. BJP has tried to give a big message by keeping the names of 28 women in its first list. Tickets have been given to Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi, Kamlesh Jangde from Janjgir Champa, Saroj Pandey from Korba. Whereas tickets have been given to Annapurna Devi from Koderma and Geeta Koda from Singhbhum. There itself Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again contest elections from Varanasi. In the first list, 28 women and 47 youth have been given tickets. 51 seats of UP have been announced in this list.

BJP Candidate First List Released Update: Who will fight against whom in Delhi?
Play Icon07:25
BJP Candidate First List Released Update: Who will fight against whom in Delhi?
BJP Candidate First List Released Update: Where did BJP give ticket to Bansuri Swaraj in Delhi
Play Icon03:47
BJP Candidate First List Released Update: Where did BJP give ticket to Bansuri Swaraj in Delhi
Taal Thok Ke: Why is politics happening over the blast in Rameshwaram cafe ?
Play Icon30:58
Taal Thok Ke: Why is politics happening over the blast in Rameshwaram cafe ?
Rajendra Rana made a big claim about Himachal government
Play Icon01:29
Rajendra Rana made a big claim about Himachal government
BJP can cut tickets of many big leaders
Play Icon04:35
BJP can cut tickets of many big leaders

