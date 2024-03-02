videoDetails

BJP First List for Loksabha Elections: Is giving tickets to women in Lok Sabha a masterstroke of BJP?

| Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 09:22 PM IST

Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 BJP News: Now 195 names have been announced in the first list of BJP for the Lok Sabha elections. Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 BJP News: Now 195 names have been announced in the first list of BJP for the Lok Sabha elections. BJP has tried to give a big message by keeping the names of 28 women in its first list. Tickets have been given to Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi, Kamlesh Jangde from Janjgir Champa, Saroj Pandey from Korba. Whereas tickets have been given to Annapurna Devi from Koderma and Geeta Koda from Singhbhum. There itself Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again contest elections from Varanasi. In the first list, 28 women and 47 youth have been given tickets. 51 seats of UP have been announced in this list.