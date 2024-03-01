trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726369
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP held Central Election Committee for four and a half hour

|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Central Election Committee held meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections. This meeting ended at 3:15 pm. According to Sources, formula for seat distribution was decided in this meeting. Along with this, names of many candidates were also discussed. Know in detail in this report what happened during BJP Central Election Committee meeting.

All Videos

CBI to issue second notice to Akhilesh Yadav in UP Illegal Mining Case
Play Icon00:44
CBI to issue second notice to Akhilesh Yadav in UP Illegal Mining Case
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:08
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to make married life happy?
Play Icon05:31
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to make married life happy?
DNA: Why does Congress sympathize with Pakistan?
Play Icon09:08
DNA: Why does Congress sympathize with Pakistan?
DNA: संदेशखाली हिंसा के आरोपी शाहजहां शेख का क्या है दुबई कनेक्शन ?
Play Icon14:16
DNA: संदेशखाली हिंसा के आरोपी शाहजहां शेख का क्या है दुबई कनेक्शन ?

Trending Videos

CBI to issue second notice to Akhilesh Yadav in UP Illegal Mining Case
play icon0:44
CBI to issue second notice to Akhilesh Yadav in UP Illegal Mining Case
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:8
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to make married life happy?
play icon5:31
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to make married life happy?
DNA: Why does Congress sympathize with Pakistan?
play icon9:8
DNA: Why does Congress sympathize with Pakistan?
DNA: संदेशखाली हिंसा के आरोपी शाहजहां शेख का क्या है दुबई कनेक्शन ?
play icon14:16
DNA: संदेशखाली हिंसा के आरोपी शाहजहां शेख का क्या है दुबई कनेक्शन ?