BJP helds High-Level Meeting on Jammu & Kashmir Security

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Amit Shah Meeting on Jammu & Kashmir: A big meeting has been held in the Home Ministry regarding the security of Jammu and Kashmir. NSA Ajit Doval was also present in this meeting chaired by Amit Shah. It is being told that strengthening the local security system was discussed in the meeting. This important meeting was called regarding the security of Jammu and Kashmir.

