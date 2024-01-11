trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708592
BJP hits hard on Congress over Ram Temple Invitation Rejection

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
BJP has made scathing attack on Congress for rejecting invitation for consecration of Ram Temple. While addressing the press conference, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, 'Congress has a habit of boycotting. Congress boycotted GST, G20, Kargil Vijay, President's banquet, President's address. Now people are boycotting Congress. This is Nehru's Congress, not Gandhi's. Iqbal Ansari is coming but Congress will not come.'

